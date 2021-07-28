PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.25% of PVH worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $3,993,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PVH by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

