pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,154.49

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00010128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $38,154.49 and $11.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00739145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

