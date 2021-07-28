Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Up 15,725.0% in July

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 15,725.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Puget Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

