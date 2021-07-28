Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,570 by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,677.44 ($21.92).

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,348 ($17.61). 1,337,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,366. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a market cap of £35.26 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,431.38.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

