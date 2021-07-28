Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post sales of $110.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $442.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. 1,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

