ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.72. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 921 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

About ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

