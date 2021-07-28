Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,930 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

