Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Progenity by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

