Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,913. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $304.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.