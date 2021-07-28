Professional (PFHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Professional stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $270.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $139,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

