Professional (PFHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Professional stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $270.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
Professional Company Profile
Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
