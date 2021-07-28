Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 208,595 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $217,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

