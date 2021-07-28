Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 195,613 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,423,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Arch Capital Group worth $438,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 738.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

