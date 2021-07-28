Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

