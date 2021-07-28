Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,697,015 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $408,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

