Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $334.95 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291,618 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $334,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $298.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.96. The company has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

