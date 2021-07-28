Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

