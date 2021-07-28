Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 81,979 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,979 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lydall were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,884 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 5.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 466,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

LDL stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 3.10. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

