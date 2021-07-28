Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 81,979 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,979 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lydall were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lydall by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lydall by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lydall by 5,630.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

LDL opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

