Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 54,839 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54,839 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,335 shares of company stock worth $1,740,966. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

