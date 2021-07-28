Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,279 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $201.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

