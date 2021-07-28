Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,245 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

