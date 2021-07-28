Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $22.65 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $22,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after acquiring an additional 268,176 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.