Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $20.77 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,118,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,288 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

