Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after buying an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after buying an additional 399,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

