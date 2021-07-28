Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLD. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

