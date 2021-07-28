Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 525,288 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,118,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,288 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

