Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYE remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

