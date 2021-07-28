Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,720,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

