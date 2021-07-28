Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Power Integrations worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

POWI opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

