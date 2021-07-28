Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$31.28 price target (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.