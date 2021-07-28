Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $89,018. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.