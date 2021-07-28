Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $24,525.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $24,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50.

Potbelly stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

