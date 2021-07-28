Portland General Electric (POR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

