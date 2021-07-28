Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €103.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.94 ($122.28).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAH3 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down €1.54 ($1.81) on Friday, hitting €89.20 ($104.94). The stock had a trading volume of 442,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of €92.75. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

