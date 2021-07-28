Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.98 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Populous has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004981 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $105.04 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

