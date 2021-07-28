Polis Hits Market Cap of $767,793.41 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Polis has a market capitalization of $767,793.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

