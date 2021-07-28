Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.350-$9.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.35-9.60 EPS.

NYSE PII opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

