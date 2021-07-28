Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zynga by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 81.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 12.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $10,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,122,408 shares of company stock worth $33,787,827. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

