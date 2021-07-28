Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $2.62 Million Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 609,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of EnLink Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

