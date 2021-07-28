Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 249,800 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 193,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.