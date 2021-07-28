Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

