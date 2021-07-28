Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.90 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

