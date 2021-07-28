POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.73% from the stock’s current price.

PNT opened at $8.73 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

