Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.79.

PLXS stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,800. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

