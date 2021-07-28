PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Critical Review

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HempAmericana and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS -46.85% -129.55% -10.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HempAmericana and PlayAGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.67 -$85.38 million ($2.31) -3.30

HempAmericana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HempAmericana and PlayAGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78

PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 55.82%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Summary

PlayAGS beats HempAmericana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

