Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Plains GP by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Plains GP by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 85,435 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

