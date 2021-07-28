Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.70. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 18,476 shares traded.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

