Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Financial Survey

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 3.45 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -6.92 POET Technologies $4.43 million 64.88 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -16.40

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -80.34% -43.65% -29.31% POET Technologies N/A -128.24% -90.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pixelworks and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pixelworks beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2020, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 338 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, the United States, Taiwan, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optic markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

