Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 496.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

