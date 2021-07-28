Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

CTBI opened at $39.87 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

